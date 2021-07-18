PDT Partners LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 74,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Elisa D. Garcia sold 103,183 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $2,086,360.26. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,398,999 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

NYSE:M opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

