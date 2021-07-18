Peel Hunt Lowers Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) to Hold

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITEGY. reissued a buy rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

ITEGY opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Hyve Group has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

