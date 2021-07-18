Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Position Decreased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,063 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $2,834,433.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jill Woodworth sold 48,298 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $802,712.76. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 984,876 shares worth $103,788,451. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $110.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.83. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

