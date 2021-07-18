Pentwater Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $19.00 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $32.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

