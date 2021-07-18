Pentwater Capital Management LP Takes $354,000 Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.