PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $157.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $155.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.75.

PEP opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $156.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $6,995,000. Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 483.4% during the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 52.5% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.7% during the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

