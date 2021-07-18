PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at Morgan Stanley

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.96. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $156.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

