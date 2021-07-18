Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be purchased for $1,823.44 or 0.05774336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $1.63 million and $2.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.13 or 0.00804745 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

