PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CFO Brian J. Sereda Sells 21,570 Shares

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 21,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $58,454.70.

Shares of PFSweb stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.81. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.80 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PFSweb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PFSweb by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PFSweb by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PFSweb during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PFSweb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFSW shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

