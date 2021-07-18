PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) is Electron Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Electron Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,913,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,124,748 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for 5.6% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned 0.35% of PG&E worth $80,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,908,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312,447 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

NYSE PCG opened at $9.79 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

