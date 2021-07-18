Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report sales of $113.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.08 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $109.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $466.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.20 million to $506.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $497.56 million, with estimates ranging from $462.90 million to $586.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,751. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.57. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

