Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.57. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

