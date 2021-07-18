PieDAO DOUGH v2 Hits 1-Day Volume of $32,728.00 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and $32,728.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00048635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.84 or 0.00807320 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 79,585,131 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.