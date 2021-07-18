Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the June 15th total of 547,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS:PNGAY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,322. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

