Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Up 95.4% in June

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the June 15th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PME opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of -0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PME. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 783.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 102,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

