Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0044 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $2,172.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.49 or 0.00376642 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.31 or 0.01561211 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,437,233 coins and its circulating supply is 429,176,797 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars.

