Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

PHT opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

