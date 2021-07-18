Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKBEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.69. 7,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,374. Pipestone Energy has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55.
About Pipestone Energy
