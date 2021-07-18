Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKBEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.69. 7,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,374. Pipestone Energy has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.