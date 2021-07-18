PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $6.81 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

