Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of PLYM opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $640.26 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.