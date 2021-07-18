Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 687 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RETA. increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.57.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $127.75 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.72.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.