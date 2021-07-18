Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $229,000 Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,880,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,068,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,074,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 205,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after acquiring an additional 200,996 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998 in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RETA. boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $127.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.72. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

