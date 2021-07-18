Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $242,000 Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

