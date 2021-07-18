Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 125.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 100.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $66.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.27.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

