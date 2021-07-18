Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,085 shares of company stock valued at $6,470,882. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

