Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,258 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares during the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $1,701,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $2,044,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

