Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 5.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $18,640,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,525 shares of company stock worth $8,740,354. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $253.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.17. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $254.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

