Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 222 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $60,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after acquiring an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after acquiring an additional 123,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 94,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP opened at $173.06 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.86 and a 1 year high of $175.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.70.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EGP shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.20.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

