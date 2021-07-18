Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $773,360.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $82.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

