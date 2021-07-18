Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $234,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,130 shares of company stock worth $147,782,647 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.96.

Shares of EL opened at $324.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.42. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.75 and a 12-month high of $328.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

