Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $276,000 Investment in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,647 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,498.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $546,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 157.4% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTFC stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.79.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

