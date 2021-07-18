Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 2.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,514,000 after purchasing an additional 172,180 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in STERIS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

STERIS stock opened at $207.70 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $151.79 and a 12 month high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

