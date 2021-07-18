Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 3,908 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

NUS stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $365,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,752.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,117 shares of company stock worth $2,951,631. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

