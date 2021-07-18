Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 736 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,092 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,152. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.68.

Shares of MS opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64. The company has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.