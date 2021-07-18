Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $36,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $127.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

