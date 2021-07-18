Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “
Several other analysts have also issued reports on AUCOY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
About Polymetal International
Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.
