Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Poseida Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of PSTX opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $538.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.89. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $200,900.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,083 shares of company stock worth $792,218. Insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,452,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 289,976 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,970,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

