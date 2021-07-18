Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,535 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.34% of Power Integrations worth $66,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $78.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

