Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,851,330 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.28% of Infosys worth $224,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,266 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329,564 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Infosys by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,741 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Infosys by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,368,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY opened at $20.86 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

