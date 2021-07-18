Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 9,305 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,699,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Xencor worth $245,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after purchasing an additional 353,234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,678,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XNCR. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of XNCR opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.68. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

