Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 124,667 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,441,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,667 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Seer worth $260,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,614,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seer by 1,914.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 13.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,435,000 after acquiring an additional 112,202 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer in the first quarter worth about $42,431,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $45,780,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seer alerts:

In other Seer news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.50. Seer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $86.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

SEER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.