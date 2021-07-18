Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,851,330 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851,330 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.28% of Infosys worth $224,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329,564 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,862 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,148,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,244,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.94. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

