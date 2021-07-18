Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 60,705 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American Express were worth $264,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $170.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.59. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.16.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Insiders have sold 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

