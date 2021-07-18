Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,815 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.61% of UFP Industries worth $216,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 264,762 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.89.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.