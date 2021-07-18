Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,681,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,137,925 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $249,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,663,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.