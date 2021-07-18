Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $229.94 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,548,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.42% of Emerson Electric worth $229,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after buying an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after buying an additional 787,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $97.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

