Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,503,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,428 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $234,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,966 shares of company stock worth $340,238 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

