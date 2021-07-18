Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 633,900 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,158,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,900 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.39% of Dominion Energy worth $239,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $15,951,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $77.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.21.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

