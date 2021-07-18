Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,767,572 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,722,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767,572 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $268,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,447 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1,079.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 31,162.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

