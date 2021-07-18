Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 302,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 130,123 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 640,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Navient by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 447,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Navient by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

